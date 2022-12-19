UPMKB: Fertigation agriculture among 4 projects carried out at Rh Jungan

BINTULU (Dec 19): Four main projects have been successfully carried out by Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB) in collaboration with University Community Transformation Centre (UCTC) at Rumah Jungan Mitoh here.

According to UPMKB, the four projects were fertigation agriculture, education and personality, entrepreneurship, and child development.

The projects have been implemented for the past six months starting from July this year.

“Four projects were implemented with funds amounting to RM31,000 under the Knowledge Transfer Grant Scheme (KTGS).

“Starting from July until December 2022, this programme has received a positive and a very encouraging response from the community in Rumah Jungan,” UPMKB said in a Facebook post.

The programme aimed to share information with the local community in an effort to promote UPM’s expertise and at the same time enhance the university’s image in agriculture and agricultural products.

Minister of Tourism Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Bintulu MP, has contributed RM100,000 for the implementation of the programme for the year 2023 and 2024.

The closing ceremony of the Rumah Jungan Mitoh community agricultural skills development programme was held recently.

The event was attended by UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini and UCTC director Prof Dr Loh Teck Chwen.