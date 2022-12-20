11 items listed under Christmas maximum price scheme

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has listed 11 items under the Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMPP).

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the scheme would be implemented for five days from Dec 23 to 27.

The items were live old chicken (controlled in Sarawak only), chicken wings (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan), imported mutton, tomatoes, green capsicum and round cabbage (imported from China and Indonesia).

Other items were carrots, potatoes (imported from China), live pig (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan) pork belly and pork meat and fat (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan), Salahuddin told a press conference at the Parliament building, here today.

At the same time, Salahuddin said the price of chicken and chicken eggs is being controlled under the implementation of the determination of the retail prices of chicken and chicken eggs mechanism.

He said the implementation period of the price control scheme for Christmas was appropriate as it would be able to create a win-win situation for consumers and traders. – Bernama

