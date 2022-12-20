Batu Niah homeowner’s swift action prevents fire from spreading

MIRI (Dec 20): The swift action by a homeowner had prevented a fire, which broke out on the top floor of his double-storey house at Kampung Tanjung Belipat in Batu Niah, from spreading to other parts of the house last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they were notified about the fire at 10.29pm and deployed firefighters from Batu Niah fire station to the scene.

“When they arrived at the scene, the fire had already been put out by the owner using pipe water.

“The fire only involved an electric socket which also affected the walls and ceiling on the top floor of the double-storey house,” he said in a statement.

The firefighters proceeded to conduct inspection in house to ensure that the situation was under control.

No injuries were reported and the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 10.52pm.