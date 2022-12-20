Bintulu MP welcomes constructive criticisms, views from constituents to serve effectively

BINTULU (Dec 20): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is calling for constructive criticisms and views from the Bintulu people in order for him to perform his duties as their people’s elected representative effectively.

“This is a heavy duty and a great trust that I will bear with all my efforts.

“The mandate given by the people will be translated into actions that can benefit the people including Sarawak,” Tiong, who is the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

Tiong took his oath as a member of the Dewan Rakyat in the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Promising the people that he will do his best in discharging his duties, he also expressed his gratitude to the voters in Bintulu who elected him and trusted him to take on this great responsibility.

“Now is the time for us to join hands, support the spirit of unity and together create new success for Bintulu,” said the sixth term MP who is the president of Progressive Democratic Party.

Tiong won Bintulu parliamentary seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak with a convincing majority of 22,168 votes in the 15th general election.

The Dudong assembyman polled 43,455 votes in a three-cornered fight against Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chiew Chan Yew who obtained 21,287 votes while Duke Janteng of Perikatan Nasional (PN) received 5,650 votes.