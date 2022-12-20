DPM Zahid: All parties must now move forward, focus on Malaysia’s development

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The motion on the vote of confidence for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim passed in the Dewan Rakyat today is a manifestation for all parties, including the government and the opposition, to move forward and focus on developing the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the motion’s success with more voices agreeing reflects the focal point of democracy in which the people, through their elected representatives, have given a clear mandate to the Unity Government.

“Alhamdulillah, the legitimacy of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the Unity Government is now clear and solid,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said political stability was extremely important so that the people can work together with the Unity Government to develop the country in a better direction.

He said Malaysians today yearn for a government that works and functions for the well-being and prosperity of the country and therefore, economic issues and the cost of living of the people will be the main focus of the Unity Government.

He said various challenges in the country’s economic and financial affairs in the coming year require the support of all parties in ensuring the continuity of people’s lives.

“The planning and implementation of sustainable policies will produce a more developed and prosperous nation,” he said.

In the same post, Ahmad Zahid also expressed his appreciation to former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun for his services while also congratulating Azhar’s successor Datuk Johari Abdul.

Johari, proposed by Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, garnered 147 votes against the opposition’s nominee, former Home Minister Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad, who obtained 74 votes after the motion to elect the new Speaker was made. — Bernama