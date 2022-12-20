Dr Chan, wife host Christmas gathering for Kuching media

KUCHING (Dec 20): Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and wife Datuk Lorna Chan hosted an early Christmas gathering with members of the media at their residence here Sunday night.

Organised by Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA), the small gathering was held as an appreciation to the media for their efforts and contribution.

“After a hectic and busy period, tonight is a night for us to enjoy and rest from work,” KJDA president Ronnie Teo said at the event.

Teo also expressed his appreciation and thanks to Dr Chan and Lorna for their generosity in hosting the Christmas gathering.

The event gathered around 50 members of local and national media and included a number of games and fun activities.