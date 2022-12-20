Dr Rundi: Pork price in S’wak up but still lower than Sabah, peninsula

KUCHING (Dec 20): The price of pork in Sarawak is relatively lower compared to that of Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said this is because there are not enough live pigs outside Sarawak.

Nevertheless, he said the price of pork in Sarawak has been on the rise, also due to reduced live pigs for slaughter.

“This is because many pig farms have been infected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) disease and faced closure.

“This resulted in a drop in the number of pigs from 400,000 before the epidemic to approximately 250,000 now,” he said yesterday when prompted for comments on whether there was shortage of pork in the market here.

Dr Rundi said another factor that caused the price of pork to soar was the price of feeds such as corn which had skyrocketed following the Russia-Ukraine war.

He pointed out the price monitoring and control is under the jurisdiction of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and assisted by the state Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), which focuses on price study and import-export control.

Although many pig farms have closed down due to ASF, he said the supply of pork is sufficient because the Pig Farming Area (PFA) is able to produce 20,000 live pigs per month.

To a question, he admitted that the increase in the price of pork was due to the ASF outbreak and many pig farms had been depopulated due to being infected with the disease.

He went on to assure that the supply of pork is sufficient for this forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said the pork supply will come from the PFA in Pasir Puteh and Simunjan where the PFA has been recognised by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for safe pork production and monitored by DVS Sarawak.

“The import of pork is also allowed from countries that are free of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) by applying for an import permit from the DVS Sarawak,” he added.

Earlier, Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association committee member Dr Ng Siew Thiam when contacted said the current shortage of fresh pork would not be a problem for those celebrating Chinese New Year next month.

According to him, there is a reduced supply of fresh pork but the shortage is not acute.

“We still can cope with the demand and there will be sufficient supply of pork for this coming Chinese New Year,” he said.

Ng informed the shortage of fresh pork happened in wet markets because the number of butchers in these trading places had registered a drop due to the limited supply of live pigs.

He said the limited supply of live pigs was because of the closure of many pig farms due to ASF.

“There is a limited supply of live pigs because of ASF which resulted in the depopulation of pigs, and many farmers closed their farms because they don’t want to take risks,” he added.

Ng however said he could not provide an exact figure on how many pig farms had closed down due to ASF.

As for the rising price of fresh pork, he said it also depended on demand and supply.

“There is no standard price as it quite depends on butchers naming the price. More importantly, there are variables determining the price, one of them being the limited supply of live pigs.”

He said many consumers are now opting for frozen pork, while fresh pork is still available at selected retail outlets.

“The shortage of fresh pork can be addressed by replacement of frozen and imported pork. Many food services use frozen pork,” he added.

A visit by The Borneo Post to the Stutong Community Market here found the pork section closed for business yesterday.

According to a petty trader there, the shortage of fresh pork has been ongoing for a couple of weeks.

“There is a shortage but I don’t know why since I am not a pork seller,” said the trader.