Focus on administration management, people’s livelihood – Shafie

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Administration management and the people’s livelihood should be the main focus in bringing Malaysia forward.

Parti Warisan (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Asian region and the world will not be waiting for Malaysia in their quest to find an investment location.

“The administration needs money not only for urgent spending but also for the welfare of the people.

“I am concerned with the current situation. Three children in Kelantan have been killed by natural disaster.

“The people’s accommodation, food and so on require good management,” Shafie said when met at the Dewan Rakyat.

Shafie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna, added every state government should give close cooperation to the central government.

“Do not let political differences affect the welfare of the people,” he said.

He said the important thing is to save people’s lives and help those who are in need.

Meanwhile, Shafie hoped that with the completion of the vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, there will be no more disputes over the legitimacy of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister.

“We are aware that there is no need for it (vote of confidence) in the Dewan Rakyat, but we have shown it not only to the people of this country but also the international community.

“This is because sometimes the international community’s notion of Malaysia’s political instability has to some extent impacted investment into the country.

“With this legitimacy, everyone should support the Prime Minister and we are confident that this can help not only in bringing political stability but also strengthen the economy.

“Focus should not only be on people’s lives but also unemployment, inflation and flooding problems across the country,” he said.

On Monday, Anwar secured a vote of confidence during his first parliament session as the country’s top leader, confirming the legitimacy of his leadership and the unity government he leads.

Meanwhile, Shafie sympathized with the people especially in the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia such as Kelantan and Terengganu due to flooding.

“I understand that Pahang was also hit by this disaster. I am confident Sabah will be spared from this disaster and we pray that everything is safe,” he said.