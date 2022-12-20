Henry Bujang’s term as Bidayuh Temenggong for Serian extended 2 years

SERIAN (Dec 20): Henry Bujang Sendan’s term as Bidayuh Temenggong for Serian Division was officially extended for another two years yesterday.

The Serian Resident’s Office in a statement said the service extension certificate was presented to Henry by Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah.

“Henry has helped the government a lot in all matters of the Bidayuh community leaders (KMKK) in the Serian division.

“Because his services are still required, his term has been extended for another two years,” read the statement.

For the record, Henry has been a Temenggong since 2014.

Temenggong is the highest title for community leaders in Sarawak.