Ismail Sabri says appreciates PM’s decision to continue Keluarga Malaysia initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for continuing the initiatives mooted by the previous Keluarga Malaysia government.

The former prime minister said the initiatives in the 2023 Mini Budget and the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Bill 2022 passed by the Dewan Rakyat earlier today were part of the Keluarga Malaysia government’s budget tabled on October 7.

Among the initiatives announced by Anwar today were the Early Schooling Aid, People’s Cash Aid and the Monsoon Season Aid.

Anwar also announced an additional RM100 to annual salary increment and special financial assistance of RM700 to civil servants Grade 56 and below, as well as the creation of 50,000 job opportunities.

“Therefore, I would like to thank the prime minister again for continuing the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia and I do hope that the wellbeing of the people will continue to be protected,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama