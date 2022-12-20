JX Nippon seeks to expand business in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 20): Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (JX Nippon) is exploring opportunities for existing business and new sectors such as carbon capture and storage in the state.

This was the message conveyed to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan during his courtesy call on the company’s director, senior vice president and executive director (Business Division 1) Hideo Kondo, in Tokyo today.

The company also briefed Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, on its operations in Sarawak.

In response, the Deputy Premier said he is glad that JX Nippon has been in operation in the state since 1987 and will continue to explore more co-operations with the state government to expand their business in Sarawak in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

Awang Tengah and his delegation are currently on an official visit to Tokyo this week.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Naroden Majais, Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Regional Corridor of Renewable Energy chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad senior vice president (Corporate Strategy) Abang Arabi Abang Narudin, and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) director of Investment Lester Matthew.