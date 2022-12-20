Keep close watch on children’s activities during school holidays, says KGBS

KUCHING (Dec 20): Parents must monitor their children’s activities during the school holidays, said Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli.

He said this is especially so in view of the current monsoon season and floods.

“We don’t want any unwanted incidents to happen to our children when they are having fun during the school holidays.

“Therefore, always monitor the children’s activities and ensure their safety at all times during the school holidays,” he said.

On the recent landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Selangor, Zulkiflee said KGBS was saddened by the disaster.

“It is even sadder that the casualties involved a large number of teachers and students from a school. This incident definitely has a traumatic effect on the school, especially those who survived and the victims’ family members.

“We hope that the families of the victims involved will be strong in facing this challenge,” he said, adding that he is closely following the development of the incident.

Zulkiflee said KGBS thanked the Ministry of Education and its minister Fadhlina Sidek for going to the ground to meet with the victims’ families.

“We are also grateful that the Ministry of Health’s counseling team is ready to provide counseling services to the traumatised families of victims,” he said.