Lau’s appointment as deputy speaker recognition of women’s rights, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Dec 20): Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali sees the appointment of Lanang Member of Parliament Alice Lau as the new Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat as recognition for women in this country.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) said it is a step forward taken by the country in recognising women’s rights, especially in politics.

“I am confident that she (Lau) is capable and able to carry out her duties well to ensure that the parliamentary sessions run smoothly,” she said after officiating at the Kuching Community College TVET Day 2022 opening ceremony at Mydin Vista Tunku Supermarket, Petra Jaya here today.

Sharifah Hasidah was replying to questions from reporters on her reaction to the appointment of Lau from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) as Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Besides Lau, Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Ramli Md Nor was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Lau and Ramli were proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Lau received 146 votes while Ramli, a Barisan Nasional lawmaker, garnered 148 votes.