Local Kelabit talents preserve endangered language through children’s books

MIRI (Dec 20): Children books deemed to be the first of Kelabit bilingual publications were launched yesterday.

The book launch held at Pullman Miri Waterfront featured three first-of-its-kind bilingual Kelabit-English children book titles – Anun Inih Lem Bubuh Tepu’? (What Is Inside Grandpa’s Fish Trap?) by David Lian Labang, ‘Doo’ Ribed Kijan!’ (Kijan Is Beautiful!) by Lillian Lipang Bulan and David Lian Labang, and ‘Inih Lun Ruyung Kudih!’ (This Is My Family!) by Sarah Lois Dorai and Lillian Lipang Bulan.

Aimed at preserving the native tongue for future generations, the publication of the books was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) and funded by Dana Mudahcara Warisan, Kesenian dan Kebudayaan Sarawak 2022.

“We started this project because we want people to learn the Kelabit language and we realised that a lot of us do not know the very basic words. So you have to start very simple and that is what we did with this project.

“Even for me who come from a family with mixed parentage, my mom is a Kelabit and my dad is Indian, we speak English at home. So, I felt it is such a shame if we could not share such great heritage of our own native language with our children,” Sarah Lois Dorai, the project lead and publisher, told The Borneo Post when met at the event.

Sarah said that there has been so much work over the years to preserve and revive music, oral history and other Sarawakian art forms that have been learned “from our leaders, the keepers of our past and it does take a village to preserve our heritage for the next generation”.

“Children are the keepers of our future. This makes them key to keeping the strong values of family, community, culture and heritage alive in the years to come.

“We hope that beyond learning the language, these books create a space for parents or even grandparents to engage in conversations with children about their Sarawakian roots,” she added.

Sarah is also a film director in a Kuala Lumpur-based production house, Project Room. She has actively pursued showcasing Kelabit culture at the forefront of global media.

Sarah has directed Alena Murang’s music videos ‘Warrior Spirit’, which won five film festival awards including the Best Music Video at the New York International Film Awards 2021 and ‘Midang Midang’ which won the Best Styling at the 2020 Buenos Aires Music Video Festival in which she also helmed the role of stylist.

She has most recently been awarded the Chevening Scholarship, the UK government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations and is pursuing her MA in Film & TV Production with Directing at the University of York.

On the book project, Sarah said that it took six months to complete, from gathering of writers to the printing of 500 copies per title, of which 50 sets will be made available in selected libraries across the state by MTCP.

“We have two target readers, the first is the children as it is crafted for them and the second is for adults who want to learn the basics of the language.

“Malaysia is such a multi-cultural society, and we want to introduce the Kelabit culture not just to our own community but to Malaysia and the world,” said Sarah.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has also shown support for this publication by sponsoring 100 sets to be donated to SMK Bario, SK Bario, Perpustakaan Majlis Daerah Bario, SK Pa Dalih, SK Long Banga, SK Long Seridan, SK Long Lellang, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak and the Sarawak State Library, disclosed Sarah.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman, officiated at the launching ceremony.

“The use of the Kelabit language has declined over the years, and has now been classified by Unesco as an endangered language.

“By awarding the grant for the purpose of preserving the Kelabit language, especially through children’s books, the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak is able to further empower and protect the diversity of culture, heritage and languages of the people of Sarawak,” said Dennis in his officiating speech.

Among those attending were Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja and young sape player Nikita Sarna who gave a sape performance on stage at the event.

The children’s book titles are also available to be purchased on Sceptre Seven Press Instagram Shop (@sceptresevenpress) from Dec 20 onwards.