Man found dead in Niah oil palm plantation, police classify as sudden death

MIRI (Dec 20): A 32-year-old man was found dead in an oil palm plantation belonging to his father-in-law at Sungai Balim in Niah on Sunday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement, confirmed that police received a report regarding the discovery of the body around 10am on the same day.

“The body of the deceased was found by his father-in-law who went to the plantation to do his routine work,” he said.

Alexson said the deceased is believed to have died four days before his body was discovered, adding that no police report of a missing person had been received from the deceased’s family before his body was discovered.

“Further inspection carried out at the scene did not find any element of crime and the deceased’s personal belongings were still with him.”

Alexson said police have classified the case as sudden death and have opened an investigation paper to determine the deceased’s cause of death.

He advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the case as it would interfere with the police investigation.

He also called on any individual with information regarding the case to come forward or contact the nearby police station to convey their information.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or emailing sam@befrienders.org.my.

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.