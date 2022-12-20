Matrade eyes more engagement from Sarawak SMEs for exports

KUCHING (Dec 20): The Malaysian Foreign Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) hopes to see more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from Sarawak taking part in exports, especially in the halal markets, with its vast opportunities worldwide.

This comes as the corporation will organise 252 programmes next year to help companies get involved in export activities.

Matrade deputy chief officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh encouraged Malaysian companies especially from Sarawak to use the facilities provided by Matrade to promote their products and services and expand their overseas market reach.

“Agencies (here in Sarawak) are very helpful in pushing SMEs to the global stage,” she said during a seminar on ‘Halal Potential, and Market Readiness for Halal Products’ in Kuching earlier today.

“Sarawak is the only state with offices in Singapore, Brunei and Kalimantan, which signifies the state’s agenda to push for exports compared to other states.

“Sarawak even held its own initiatives to do its own export awareness initiatives. We can see their focus on the internalisation agenda. We like to see Sarawak brands expand not just nationally but also globally.”

Touching on halal markets, Sharimahton said Malaysia remains as one of the leaders in the halal product market. According to data from the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI), Malaysia remains in the lead as the top halal exporting country for the eighth year in a row.

“The ecosystem in Malaysia is comprehensive, from certification from Jakim which is very sought after, in spite of how hard it is to get,” she added.

“This mirrors international demand for halal products from Malaysia.

“Muslim consumers on a global scale acknowledge Malaysia’s halal certification on quality and safety. Green sustainability is an element that is already taken into account in this certification.

“These certs will help expand Malaysia export to the 200 countries worldwide.”

Matrade’s upcoming event, the Malaysian International Halal Exhibition (Mihas), which is dubbed as the largest halal trade event in the world, remains the main event to promote the export of Malaysian halal products and services.

According to Matrade Sarawak director Zamzuri Mohamed, Matrade has a good working relationship with the Sarawak Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) in helping to increase the marketability of products produced by Sarawak companies to the international market.

“Matrade Sarawak will continue to establish strategic cooperation with various ministries, agencies, trade associations and chambers of commerce in carrying out export-based activities, which can open up more market access and increase export opportunities for the Sarawak business community.”

Also organised in conjunction with Mihas 2023 is the International Sourcing Programme where Matrade brings foreign buyers to Malaysia to hold business matching sessions with Malaysian companies.

This seminar was organised to raise awareness and a deep understanding of the global halal market as a future growth driver. In addition, seminar participants were also exposed to the best strategies in promoting halal products.

The 19th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Exhibition (Mihas) will be organized from 12 to 15 September 2023 with the theme “Leading the Halal World”. The next edition will be organised as a hybrid at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.