Miri man jailed six months for dishonestly retaining stolen motorcycle in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 26-year-old man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle in November, this year.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who meted out the sentence against Mohd Sharizam Zulkipli Abdullah from Miri, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect from the day of his arrest.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years or a fine, upon conviction.

Mohd Sharizam committed the offence in front of a supermarket in Yoshi Square, Jalan Simen Raya here around 9pm on Nov 8, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, a man lodged a police report after his brother’s motorcycle went missing on Sept 24, this year.

Acting on the information given, the police arrested Mohd Sharizam on Nov 8, this year in front of the supermarket and seized a motorcycle.

A check conducted on the motorcycle found that the chassis and engine numbers had matched with the motorcycle that was reported missing.

It was also understood that Mohd Sharizam was unable to produce any documents to prove that he owned the motorcycle.

The case was handled by ASP Rogayah Rosli while Mohd Sharzam was unrepresented by legal counsel.