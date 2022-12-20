Over RM126,000 in compounds issued in Bintulu for trade-related offences

BINTULU (Dec 20): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) branch here has issued compound notices amounting to RM126,650 for various trade-related offences this year.

Its chief Nazari Hassan when contacted said the compounds were from 68 cases recorded from Jan 1 to Dec 15.

“During this period, our enforcement teams inspected 5,244 premises in Bintulu with seizures worth RM1,352,328.86,” he said.

Regarding the supply of essential goods for the festive season, Nazari said regular on-the-ground inspections have found that the supply of such goods, particularly eggs, is still stable.

“The supply of chicken eggs grades A, B and C from the suppliers is consistent. There is a shortage in terms of quantity whereby eggs that are put on display for sale are usually quickly snapped up by consumers,” he added.

Nevertheless, he said the shortage of these three grades of eggs is covered by the sufficient supply of Omega and Selenium-type eggs.

Nazari said any complaints or enquiries can be directed to the KPDN Bintulu office on 086-332176.