Papar club win Sabah Muaythai Championship

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 20): Tambuakar Muaythai Club Papar emerged as overall champions in the Sabah Muaythai Championship that ended at the Aeropod Commercial Centre in Tanjung Aru near here on Sunday.

Fielding a youthful side, the Club bagged 12 golds, five silvers and three bronzes to finish top of the medal standing.

D’Sha Muayfit Tawau took seven golds, 10 silvers and seven bronzes to narrowly secure second placing over 66 Unicorn Muaythai Gym Sandakan, who settled for third overall with seven golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Revolution Combat Muaythai Gym with six golds and two bronzes and Monster Muaythai and Bootcamp with five golds, three silvers and three bronzes competed the top five teams in the three-day championship.

Tambuakar Muaythai Club president Jerry Michael hailed the determination of young exponents that paved the way for the Papar-based club to clinch the overall title.

“First of all the Club is very thankful to the organiser (Sabah Muaythai Association) for the opportunity to compete in the championship … it is the best platform to showcase new talents in the sports.

“Our Club featured new faces (Tambuakar back-up athletes) and the achievement of becoming the overall champions in the prestigious championship has only further motivated us to produce many more quality Muaythai athletes,” said Jerry.

For the record, 153 athletes aged between eight to 40 years old and representing teams from all the districts in the State took part in the championship, which also contested the Open Wai Kru Solo competition for the first time.

Sabah Muaythai Association (PMN Sabah) president, Ir Hj Nazri Ab Razak, hoped that the championship would be the start of more major state tournaments to come since sporting events were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the just concluded championship gave the sport much encouragement going forward, especially with participation from kids and youths in particular.

“Everytime we organise a tournament, we want it to be better and the just concluded championship was a success with support from all … I want to thank all for their contribution.

“The main mission of the state association is to look for new talents and to continue organising tournaments that will produce sport talents, in this case Muaythai,” he said, adding they also prioritised the technical team and medics to give the sport a positive identity, especially among the parents.

State coach Cyrille Dhillon Tahing added the championship was a good platform to unearth talented new Muaythai athletes.

“The championship saw many new talents in action and we hope for many more in future competitions.

“In fact we can already feel the excitement of Sabah Games (SAGA) with so many young athletes taking part,” Cyrille said referring to the state-level major multi-sport event which is scheduled to take place next year.

Meanwhile, 10-year old Dazaisy Hafiy of 66 Unicorn Muaythai Gym Sandakan and nine-year-old Nur Dhia Hana of Monster Muaythai Gym Kota Kinabalu won the Best Boxer Junior Male and Female awards respectively.

In the Senior category, the recipients were Zeffenzie Hezron Douni, 20, of Keningau MMA Gym and Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 bronze medalist Eva Anastasia Warren, 16, of Tambuakar Muaythai Club.

The trio of Vireen Teo and Natasha Tasha Amira Abdul Rahman of Revolution Combat Gym Kota Kinabalu as well as Riedzwan Norsyahmie Daud of 66 Unicorn Muaythai Gym were also honoured with the Outstanding Athletes Award for their achievement at state, national and international level competitions.

Vireen and Natasha won a gold and bronze respectively in the Sukma 2022 while Nurul Tasha was a gold medalist in Sukma 2018.

Sabah Sports Council (MSN Sabah) director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor was the guest-of-honour in the prize presentation and closing ceremony of the championship.