Phase 1 of People’s Cash Aid to be disbursed in January, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The payment for the Phase 1 of the People’s Cash Aid will be made beginning in January instead of March 2023, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Unity Government has agreed to continue several of the aid that was announced in the previous 2023 Budget, and in doing so, will increase the amount and make the payments at an earlier date.

“The Phase 1 payment involving an allocation of RM2 billion will benefit almost nine million recipients where RM300 will be disbursed to each household and RM100 to single recipients.

“I hope the early disbursement will help alleviate the burden currently faced by the people,” he said when tabling the special allocation (mini budget) for service expenditure at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The government will also continue giving the early schooling aid of RM150 to all pupils this January, regardless of their parents’ income limit, in addition to the social welfare assistance to poor households, the elderly and the disabled.

Meanwhile, to ensure the welfare of rubber smallholders during the monsoon season, the government plans to channel an additional assistance of RM200 to the group this January.

“So far, the government has already disbursed the monsoon season aid (BMT) for the months of November and December amounting RM600 to almost 320,000 rubber smallholders,” he said.

In another development, the government will examine plans to increase allocations for the management of disasters and floods following the flood situation that was seen to be more severe than expected.

Anwar said RM400 million in allocations have earlier been channeled to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for early preparedness initiatives in flood areas, while assuring that additional financial resources will be provided when necessary.

He said various government agencies are already on standby with their machinery to help the people

The Consolidated Fund (Expenditure Into Account) Bill 2022 that provides for RM107.72 billion in civil service expenditure was passed without a debate. – Bernama