PM Anwar reminds MPs to maintain discipline, good manners during Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded all Members of Parliament (MPs) to maintain discipline and good manners so as not to violate any standing order during the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He said the MPs should always protect the dignity of the House and not let the people laugh at them for their antics which are being broadcast live on television and other media platforms.

“You can have different opinions, you can argue but you must always respect the august House by not behaving so badly because the people are laughing when they watch you during the sitting which has become, as they call it in social media, a circus.

“I can assure you that we will give full support if actions have to be taken against the MPs from the Unity Government (if such behaviour is displayed).”

Anwar said this when tabling the special allocation (mini budget) for service expenditure totalling RM107,718,676,650 at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar also expressed appreciation to all MPs who gave their support for the motion on the vote of confidence for him yesterday.

“Thank you to all MPs, including those from the Opposition who debated and said that the motion on the vote of confidence on the legitimacy issue was unnecessary.

“That means that they have accepted the fact, that something changed, and that they are giving me a chance to fulfil my responsibilities and to discharge my duties without disruption, especially in terms of legitimacy issue,” he added. – Bernama