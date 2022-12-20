Rafizi: Chief secretary to lead committee on combining manifestos of unity govt parties

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Rafizi Ramli said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali will lead a committee tasked with combining all the manifestos of the component parties that make up the unity government.

He said that this is to fulfil the nation’s hopes that the political parties will live up to the promises made during campaigning for the 15th general election (GE15).

However, he said that since the manifestos contained multiple approaches and concepts, the new streamlined policies would be bound by an overarching set of principles.

“Now that we are in government, it is important that we combine all the manifestos quickly.

“At the Cabinet level, a committee is working to pick and choose and combine all the individual programmes of each manifesto. But of course, it will all be bound by a single set of principles,” he told reporters at the Parliament building today.

Rafizi then stressed that the principles are outlined in Section 2 of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed by all of the government’s component parties.

Among other things, the MoA pledges to eradicate poverty regardless of race, provide fair economic opportunities to the poor regardless of background, and safeguard the right to freedom of assembly and expression.