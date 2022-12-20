Sarawak gymnast Nur Sabrina shines in Singapore meet

KUCHING (Dec 20): State Sukma XXI rhythmic gymnastics shadow team member Nur Sabrina Ismail Abdullah made a major breakthrough at the 6th Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup at the OCBC Arena Hall 1 in Singapore on Sunday.

The 11-year-old, who was the only gymnast representing Sarawak at the championship, won two gold medals in the balls and clubs routines as well as claiming the overall champion trophy in her age category.

“I feel very happy to achieve such results in my outing in Singapore. In every competition that I join and in every loss of medals, I will always learn and try again.

“No matter the mistakes I committed in every routine, I achieve great scores and need support from everyone to do better,” said Nur Sabrina via a WhatsApp interview.

It was her first success at an international competition after having won a bronze in the clubs at Sirkit Remaja Siri 2 in Kuala Lumpur and bronze overall in aerobic gymnastics in a Thailand championship this year.

Nur Sabrina, who is currently studying at St Andrews International School in Bangkok, Thailand, is training in aerobic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics under coaches Desi Bogusheva and Zhou Tianke at the Bangkok Gymnastics Club gym.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Association president Helena Christine Wee congratulated Sabrina for her excellent performance in Singapore.

“Well done and congratulations to Sabrina for her excellent performance in Singapore.

“I am very satisfied with her performance and we hope that she will continue to work hard and be able to contribute medals to the Sarawak team come 2024,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

“She will be representing Sarawak in Sukma XXI in Johor in 2024,” added Helena.