Sharifah Hasidah: GPS supports unity govt as political stability ‘main ingredient’ for M’sia’s devt

KUCHING (Dec 20): The only thing that the people of Sarawak want is political stability, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) said that was why the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is supporting the unity federal government as Sarawakians see political stability as the main ingredient for the country to develop while Sarawakians also realise that too much politicking will never solve the problems which are faced by the country.

“Before the country aims to prosper in terms of development, the country must focus less on politicking and its leaders must also ensure that the country will be administered well first.

“We (GPS) are thus showing support for the unity federal government because all we want is political stability as with political stability, we can focus on developing the country,” she pointed out when speaking to reporters yesterday.

She also commented that GPS under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will always ensure that there is political stability in the country.

She said like most Sarawakians, the Sarawak Premier is looking to see Sarawak develop even further and all development plans will be able to be carried out in Sarawak if the political scenario in the country is stable.

“He (Abang Johari) is a leader that only wants the best for Sarawak and like many Sarawakians, he wants to see Sarawak developed and also develop under the new unity federal government,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah was asked for her wish for 2023 after officiating at the Kuching Community College TVET Day 2022 opening ceremony at Mydin Vista Tunku Supermarket, Petra Jaya here.

She also told reporters that her other wish for 2023 is to see Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and its supporting documents returned to Sarawak.

lso attending the ceremony were Kuching Community College deputy academic director Mervin Gumba Sigai and Kuching Politeknik director Hikmatullah Hajid Ahmad Khan.