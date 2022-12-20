Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak 2022 Winners

Instant Mee Kolok, a key feature of Zueema Food Industry

A business that packs food close to many Sarawakians’ hearts is Zueema Food Industry, producing instant mee kolok sagu.

Zueema Food industry manufactures pastry and confectionery products with its main products being instant kolok noodles and dry kolok noodles.

It’s founder Normawati Mohamad said that they also bake cookies, cakes, buns, bread, and many more, having a total of 78 products and are all halal certified.

“I wanted to introduce the heritage food of Sarawak to the world. Finding kolok noodles outside of Sarawak is a great feat,” she cited.

“This inspired me to innovate Kolok noodles and make them instant so anybody and everybody will be able to enjoy true Sarawakian flavours in just a few minutes.

“I heard about Shell LiveWIRE in 2019 from a friend and also through a WhatsApp group. This programme really took us to the fundamentals which we realised we had to get right as the foundation needs to be strong enough for us to continue building on.

“It also helped us refine our pitch to better communicate our products.”

Since pursuing the business, Normawati said there have “definitely been a lot of challenges.”

“But we try our best to solve them one by one. One of our main challenges was striking our price sweet spot.

“We are continuously trying to rationalise our pricing by communicating the uniqueness and health benefits of our noodles which are free of oil and wax, low in gluten and have a shelf life of one year.”

Among future plans by Zueema Food industry include producing kolok cup noodles, ready-to-eat meals, exporting its products to ASEAN a countries as well as opening its own restaurant.

“My advice to budding entrepreneurs is in whatever we do, we must be clear about the nature of business and plan ahead,” she highlighted. “We must also continuously work on gaining as much knowledge before we jump into anything we do. We need to crawl before we walk and walk before we run.

“If you are embarking on a business venture, be sure you understand that running a business is not as simple as it seems. It is like a roller coaster ride with lots of ups and downs and you must be prepared for them.”

Gula apong pushes SPL Food Industries in the right direction

SPL Food Industries Sdn Bhd’s (SPL Food Industries) focus on a variety of food products made from gula apong sourced from the community of Sarawak.

Founder Saiful Firdaus Datuk Sulaiman said it started as an enterprise in October 2014 and became a private limited company in August 2016.

“We initially began as a sambal production company based in Bintulu and moved to Kuching once we evolved into an Sdn Bhd company. We then started dabbling with gula apong in 2019.

“We felt that gula apong was not as popular as other forms of sugar,” he said. “We knew that gula apong had tremendous potential and so we decided to start working on our research and development to see what worked with gula apong and what did not.”

Saiful noted that the Shell LiveWIRE has given SPL Food Industries exposure, not just for the brand but to themselves as entrepreneurs, allowing them to meet and be surrounded by like-minded individuals all in one room with a shared common goal.

“We switched our focus to gula apong when Covid hit us in 2020. This is due to the return of our sambal product from the retail market as they too were hit badly. We started small by selling gula apong beverages.

“At the end of 2020, we secured a grant and were thankful to be able to scale our production. We also participated in a programme that matched our products with buyers from the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan and China.

“I believe that it would have been easy to give up the business when it took a turn, but we pivoted. We kept our heads up, knew what we wanted to achieve and set out to achieve it.

“We hope to penetrate the Semenanjung market as well as gain access to the global market. We hope to produce our ready-to-drink products and build the gula apong community in Sarawak.”

Baker sees market in international pastries, desserts

AS a home-based bakery in Sri Aman that bakes high-quality Malaysian-inspired desserts using fresh and premium ingredients, Fatin Hanna Bakes aims to provide variety in the local scene with eyes on international pastries and desserts such as cream puffs, croissants, baklava, kunafa, and many more.

Founder Fatin Hanna said she started her business in 2018.

“In 2017, my mom craved cream puffs but it was hard to find in Sarawak then, so I learned how to do it on the internet,” she explained. “I gave the creampuffs that I made to my family and neighbours and they asked me to start selling it to them because they liked them so much.

“Since then, I started my business and expanded my product line. We specialise in baking international pastries and desserts such as cream puffs, croissants, baklava, kunafa, and many more.

“I have seen that there are not many bakeries that provide a variety of international desserts and pastries in Sri Aman and customers have to travel all the way to the nearest city such as Kuching to try these types of desserts and pastries.

“So I pursued this business to give customers in Sri Aman choices and introduce them to the range of desserts from other countries.”

Fatin said she heard about Shell LiveWIRE through social media last year when they announced the winner for 2021. She then tried to apply and got accepted this year.

“This programme exposed us to many aspects of how to improve our business and the proper way to manage it,” she said. “From this programme, we got to know which aspects we need to fix and strengthen in our business.

“Other than that, this programme has helped us build connections with other amazing entrepreneurs from all over Sarawak.

“The main challenge as a baker is setting the right price for our product and at the same time giving affordable prices to our customers. It is challenging for us because we only use the finest ingredients for our product and the price of goods keeps on increasing.

“First of all, we want to create a better working space for Fatin Hanna Bakes bakery and increase our production. Other than that, we want to export our products to other parts of Sarawak and make our products available in Shell Select stores.”

On her advice to budding entrepreneurs, Fatin hoped all entrepreneurs never stop learning.

“Entrepreneurs should not be afraid to try something different that no one else has done before. I believe the opportunity to succeed is right there. All you need is a little bit of help from a great mentor, family, and friends.

“Always listen to your customers. Making your product stand out in a market that doesn’t need it is like swimming against the current: If you do it, your brand will inevitably struggle to grow.

“Don’t try to change your customers’ idea of what they need. Instead, listen to them and create offerings that truly solve their problems.”

Hornbill Networks go green for home construction

HORNBILL Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd (Hornbill Consortium), a property development and construction company based in Kuching, provides affordable and sustainable homes using green technology solutions, processes and materials.

Managing director Hanizam Hashim started the company in August 2019 and was about to start operations just before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

“Due to this we only started partial operations in June 2020. We formalised the company when our benefactor gave us an opportunity to develop land for affordable housing.

“We consider ourselves accidental entrepreneurs, in hindsight, as it was an opening for us to realise our dreams ad follow our passion.

“We are passionate about providing first-time home buyers with the feeling/emotion of having their first home. Nevertheless, the housing construction industry is one of the major polluting industries that emit carbon and constitutes 20 to 40 per cent of greenhouse gases in the world.

“We can see many construction companies globally that are also doing their best to reduce their carbon footprint. We performed extensive research on ways to reduce the environmental impact even before beginning to build affordable homes.”

In response to this, Hornbill Consortium is using industrialised building systems to build houses and using Google Smart Home Systems to control home energy usage for home buyers.

“We are also studying to incorporate flash or other materials for concrete and also using plastic waste for our roads to reduce plastic pollution,” Hanizam said.

“We heard about Shell LiveWIRE from a friend’s daughter that participated in the business pitching competition in 2019. We were amazed by the transformational journey of this young lady, from a very reserved person in the early stages of her business to becoming a dynamic business lady in a short period of two years.

“When we heard that Shell LiveWIRE was accepting applications, we decided to give it a shot. This programme has taught the construction firm to be more customer-centric and mindful of the various changes in the business landscape.”

“We also learnt to be better speakers and convey our business points within the 5-minute window that we have to create the first impressions on people or customers.

“Another area that we have learned from the programme is to be able to adapt and create more business ideas that can complement our growth and drive us to the future.

“We hope to use more sustainable/alternative construction materials and reduce the carbon impact of our construction activities to protect the environment. We will continue to study and co-research with Universities to address ESG initiatives.”

The group’s future plan includes expanding to Bintulu in the next two years to assist the Sarawak government to alleviate the issue of affordable housing supply for first-time home buyers.

“Hopefully, in the next five years, we will also be able to do the same in Sabah. We plan to create another subsidiary in which we will assist first-time home buyers to complete their home needs and thus be able to reduce the stress of owning the homes.

“We will also use the grant money from the Shell LiveWIRE programme to certify all the affordable homes that we build to be Green Building Index (GBI) certified by the Persatuan Arkitek Malaysia (PAM) to create peace of mind for the buyers.

“This will be the first housing project to be GBI certified in Sarawak and drive the acceptance among our fellow industry construction players to follow suit.”

EasyGrow simplifies vegetable growing with kits

ONE of the winners from the Shell LiveWIRE 2022 by Shell and TEGAS Sarawak is Satok Bridge Digital with its solution called EasyGrow.

According to one of its founders Lavindar Singh, EasyGrow offers an easy-to-use organoponic growing solution that caters to the needs of enthusiasts as well as health and quality-conscious consumers.

“We began our company, Satok Bridge Digital in the second quarter of 2021. My co-founder Rizal Roney is a civil engineer with 15 years of international expertise in the water and energy sectors, while I have 15 years of experience in the technology and research and development (R&D) industry.

“We are both passionate about the industries we are involved in and wanted to see if we can merge our expertise together to provide better solutions to existing problems.”

Lavindar explained that EasyGrow is one of the new solutions under its brand. This came about since both founders are keen growersm leading them to look at simplifying the process of growing vegetables by introducing a straightforward growing system/kit.

“We got together with a good friend, who is a full-fledged farmer and came up with a system that simplifies the growing method with the introduction of technology,” he enthused.

“We wanted to merge our expertise and provide solutions to existing problems using technology. We both thought it would also be a good laugh to get together and work on something and see how far/successful we can push it with just passion and effort alone.

“We came across Shell LiveWIRE through TEGAS. The programme provided us access to important tools and support. We now have access to Shell’s retail supply chain as well as mentoring and advice from seasoned business owners and consultants like Satu Creative.

“We were able to acquire information, abilities and the necessary contacts to further develop and flourish by being involved with Shell LiveWIRE. It has certainly boosted our early-stage growth and aided in the launch of our latest product, EasyGrow.”

As a technology startup, Lavindar said they faced numerous difficulties such as finding the proper team, obtaining capital, creating a product or service that satisfies the needs of their target market, and competing with established businesses in the field.

“Additionally, we frequently encounter difficulties with scaling and expanding the business as well as properly managing our finances and resources. But we are learning and improving on a daily basis,” he affirmed.

“Our ambition is to continue developing and improving our products and services, entering a new industry and expanding our clientele. Additionally, we have plans to secure additional funding, either through investors or other sources to support our growth and expansion.”