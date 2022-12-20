Soon Koh urges all elected reps in Sibu to work as a team

SIBU (Dec 20): All elected representatives (YBs) here should work together to form a formidable team in order to bring more development to Sibu.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said they should not waste time because now was the best time to bring in more development to Sibu since they had the support from both federal and state governments.

“Sibu never has it so good for a long time. When the team is formed, it will become a formidable group working together to develop Sibu,” he told a press conference here today.

With him were PSB Dudong branch chairperson Wong Hie Ping and a central committee member Dr Low Chuong Nguan.

Wong said the current team of Sibu YBs reminded him of the good old days (2001-2010) when Sibu had an equally strong team in the governments.

“During that time, we came up with the BN Development Vision Team, and together we implemented 32 projects. What we see today here are the results of what the Sibu BN Development Vision Team has done.”

Wong said each state YB was given an allocation of RM8 million a year, including RM2 million for Minor Rural Project (MRP), RM5 million for Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and RM1 million for housing improvement.

The current state YBs in Sibu are Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Tiang is also Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II while Dr Annuar is Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I.

“In another words, four state YBs have RM32 million a year. Two MPs plus their ministerial posts would have more. They have at least RM48 million a year for the development of Sibu. That equals to RM240 million in five years.”

Wong added that the YBs here could collectively exert their influence on state and federal governments for development funds like what the BN Development Team did during the 2001-2010 period.

“We practically revamped the whole Sibu through implementation of numerous projects, ranging from building roads and bridges, to hospitals, extension of airport, hawkers centres, recreational parks, multi-storey car parks and riverine projects.”

As an opposition member, Wong said he was not entitled to any government grants and fund.

However, he said he could help by way of suggestions and advice if they were needed.