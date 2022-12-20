St Thomas’ Cathedral Kuching to hold special Christmas services

KUCHING (Dec 20): St Thomas’ Cathedral at Jalan McDougall here will hold special services to celebrate Christmas.

The Dean of St Thomas’ Cathedral Kuching, the Very Revd Kho Thong Meng welcomed all to join in the celebration by attending the services this Christmas in multiple languages.

This year’s Christmas theme — ‘ Love Came Down’ from the John 3:16 — is the backdrop of the Cathedral seasonal message.

“Christmas is a joyous time of the year where we celebrate the gift of God’s love coming down for humankind with the birth of his only begotten son.

“This is the true meaning of Christmas, which we can celebrate by coming together in worship,” Kho said in a press release.

On Wednesday (Dec 21), the Cathedral will hold a Festival of the Nine Lessons and Carols at 7.30pm.

The service will also be streamed ‘live’ on St Thomas’s Cathedral Kuching YouTube channel.

Christmas carols will be sung in English, Iban, and Bidayuh.

The Revd Canon Alfred Damu will preach on the Mystery of the Gifts of the Magi — the last topic of the four-part series ‘Living out Our Faith in the Last Days’.

On Christmas Eve this Saturday (Dec 24), the service in English with Procession and Blessing of the Crib will at 9pm.

It will be broadcast live on RTM radio.

Dean Kho will be the celebrant, while the preacher will be the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

For Christmas Day on Sunday (Dec 25), the Cathedral will hold five services beginning at 6.30am with the Holy Communion Service in English, where the celebrant will be Canon Alfred, while the celebrant for the 8.30am service in English with Solemn Liturgy and Procession will be Revd Canon Roannie Woodward Cannidy.

Preaching at both the services will be Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Nelson Ugas.

At 10.30am there will be a Holy Communion Service in Mandarin with the celebrant being Revd Tan Kok Kui and Dean Kho as preacher.

Also at 10.30am at McDougall Hall, there will be a Bahasa Malaysia Holy Communion Service with Revd Nigel Manjan as celebrant and Revd Wity Kendu as preacher.

At 2pm, there will be the Iban Holy Communion Service where the celebrant will be Revd Robin Sabai, while Bishop Nelson will be the preacher.

All services except the 6.30am and Bahasa Malaysia service will also be streamed ‘live’ on YouTube.

On Boxing Day (Monday, Dec 26), the Bishop’s Office together with the Cathedral will host the first Anglican Christmas Open House at the Cathedral’s Parish Hall.

All are invited to join the celebration with parishes and congregations from the Archdeaconry.

Invitations have been extended to local dignitaries, fellow Heads of Churches, and friends to join in the celebration.

It will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

For more details, contact the Parish Office on 082-242526.