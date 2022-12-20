UMS shines in RoboNeo contest

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 20): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) showed excellent performance at the RoboNeo 2022 competition here recently.

The competition, which garnered around 150 participants, saw a student from UMS Faculty of Engineering (FKJ), Koo Jin Chiu, winning in the RoboNeo – Tracer open category.

UMS also dominated in the RoboNeo – Capture the Flag category, taking all the first to third places.

First place was won by Mohammad Helmi Mohamad Sayono, second place went to Muhammad Mazwan Saidul Fikrie Madzani @ Saidie, while third place to Mohd Fauzan Kassim. All three are students from UMS Faculty of Computing and Informatics.

The RoboNeo 2022 Competition, which lasted for two days, is a robotics event organised by Kinabalu Coders with the support of State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI).

The organization this time was also held in collaboration with Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, Papar Community College and the Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Center (SCENIC).

The annual event, which has been held since 2014, aims to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to Malaysians, especially Sabahans.

KSTI Planning and Science Cultivation Division Chief Assistant Senior Secretary Musleha Khairunisa Muluk, representing KSTI Minister Datuk Haji Yakubah Khan, presented the prizes to the winners.