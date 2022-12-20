Unity Govt will proceed to give additional annual salary increment of RM100 to civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Unity Government has agreed to proceed with giving an additional annual salary increment (KGT) of RM100 to all civil servants from Grade 11 to 56.

In fact, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has also agreed to give Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM700 to civil service members Grade 56 and below, and RM350 to one million government pensioners.

“The Unity Government is very thankful for the undivided commitment shown by civil servants in delivering the best services to the people.

“Government changes, but civil servants remain loyal and dedicated to the country,” he said when tabling the special allocation (mini budget) for service expenditure at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Bill 2022 involves a total allocation of RM107,718,676,650.

Under the previous administration of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, several initiatives were announced for civil servants including an additional RM100 in KGT from next January and the one-off 2023 BKK of RM700 to be paid in January.

Prior to this, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) also called on the new government under Anwar’s leadership to maintain all initiatives for civil servants that had been announced by the previous government.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat was reported as saying that the initiatives announced at the 18th Civil Service Premier Assembly on Aug 30 last year and the tabling of the 2023 Budget on Nov 7 were promises made by the government as the employer to the civil servants. – Bernama