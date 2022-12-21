Adhere to Christmas price control scheme, KPDN Miri reminds traders

MIRI (Dec 21): Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Miri has reminded traders here to adhere to the prices set for controlled price items throughout the implementation of the five days Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control nationwide starting December 23.

KPDN Miri head Joe Azmi Jamil said the ministry has listed a total of 11 items under the scheme.

The controlled price items under the scheme are live old chicken, chicken wing, imported boned mutton, live pig, pork belly, pork meat/fat, carrot, tomatoes, round cabbages (imported from Indonesia and China), green capsicums and China imported potatoes.

“Throughout the implementation of the scheme, traders must adhere to the prices set for controlled price items, display pink price tags for the controlled price items, using specific weights and measures as well as ensure sufficient supply for the items in the market,” he said.

Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he stressed that traders who are found to deliberately increase the price of controlled goods without reasonable grounds with the intention of making excessive profits will be subject to legal action.

Any further questions or complaints can call 03-80008000 or 1800-886-800 or visit the ministry’s website.