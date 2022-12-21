AirAsia to carry out cabin crew walk-in interview tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 21): AirAsia is carrying out cabin crew walk-in interview this Thursday (tomorrow).

A press release issued yesterday said all Malaysians aspiring for a career in the skies can join its recruitment drive to be carried out at the Kuching International Airport which starts at 9am.

Energetic, passionate candidates with a great personality and at least 18 years of age are welcome for the interview.

They are advised not to forget to bring along their latest curriculum vitae and all relevant documents.

“AirAsia’s Cabin Crew team is famed the world over for their iconic red uniform and their warm and friendly service is behind AirAsia’s many international recognitions and accolades including as the world’s best low cost airline and awarded Asia’s leading low cost airline cabin crew for many years,” said the press release.

It added all AirAsia cabin crew are expected to uphold the airline’s high safety standards at all times and ensure that guests enjoy a seamless flight experience each time they fly with AirAsia.

More details on the AirAsia Cabin Crew walk-in interview in Kuching can be found at http://bitly.ws/y4tE, or follow @AirAsiaCabinCrew on Instagram and TikTok for the latest info and updates.