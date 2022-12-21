Anwar thanks Fadillah for tabling vote of confidence, says MA63 reviews underway

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed gratitude to Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for tabling the motion for vote of confidence, which passed by voice vote in Parliament on Monday.

He said following the proof that he commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, his administration can now focus on generating economic growth.

“I would like to thank Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who tabled the motion of confidence, and the motion received almost unanimous support.

“I want to also thank all the parties in the ‘unity government’ and in this case, there was no objection from the Opposition,” Anwar told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

Fadillah had on Monday tabled the motion of confidence to support the appointment of Anwar as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Although met by chaos briefly in the Dewan Rakyat briefly when Perikatan Nasional’s Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim stood up to question the need for the motion, the motion was then passed by the Dewan Rakyat through a majority voice after it was debated by 13 government and Opposition MPs.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) later said it had not bothered asking for a bloc vote, claiming this would keep the support for Anwar on a vague term.

With regards to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Anwar said the progress report will be made known in January.

“We are giving a month to Datuk Seri Fadillah who is the chairman, when it is one month we will announce the progress to resolve most of the issues raised.

“Even though there are other matters especially involving legislation and amendments, the amendment has to be postponed until the parliamentary session.

“But there are some big issues that have been approved, for example today, gas, the power to regulate gas supply, which used to be done at the federal Petronas level, will be transferred to the Sabah state government,” Anwar said.

Responding to reporters questions regarding the postponement of Felcra Bhd‘s chairman appointment, Anwar has clarified that there was no issue for politicians to be appointed into such positions, but the appointments must be in accordance with good governance.

“I have informed the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and it has been postponed. But there is a confusion, I never stated that no one can be involved in politics and management, but must be bound by conditions and must have qualifications in the relevant field.

“I want to explain that there is a possibility that political figures and members of parliament are assigned. But we set the method regarding the level of his professional ability and the question of previous performance of compliance with the rules and regulations set,” he added.

Earlier this week, Ahmad Zahid had said former Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub will be reappointed to Felcra after taking into account the wishes of its settlers.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is the Kelantan Umno chief, was first appointed Felcra chairman in October last year. – Malay Mail