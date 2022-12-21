Awg Tengah: Sarawak to be Taiyo Yuden’s largest global operating base

KUCHING (Dec 21): Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd’s (Taiyo Yuden) continued expansion in Sama Jaya here will make Sarawak the largest of its global manufacturing bases, said Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development also said Taiyo Yuden’s expansion in Sama Jaya is a reflection of their confidence in the Sarawak government.

“We welcome Taiyo Yuden’s investment and assure the company that the Sarawak government will facilitate their expansion to ensure the project can be successfully implemented in Sarawak,” added Awang Tengah in a statement today.

Following the plans by Taiyo Yuden for Sarawak, Awang Tengah met with president and chief executive officer of Taiyo Yuden, Shoichi Tosaka, at its plant in Niigata, Japan.

During the second day of Awang Tengah’s official visit to Japan, he was given a tour of Taiyo Yuden facilities in Niigata, which deploys Taiyo’s most advanced manufacturing process and which will be replicated at Taiyo Yuden’s new Sarawak plant.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, I would like to thank Taiyo Yuden for its huge reinvestment in Sarawak, even during this period of global economic uncertainties and geo-political tensions,” said Awang Tengah.

Awang Tengah thus welcomed Taiyo Yuden’s investment and assured the company that the Sarawak government will facilitate their expansion to ensure the project can be successfully implemented in Sarawak.

Apart from Sarawak and Japan, Taiyo Yuden has operations in South Korea and China, to produce multi-layered ceramic capacitors to meet global demand for the electronic products.

Also present during Awang Tengah’s visit in Niigata were Sarawak Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Sarawak Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Land and Survey Department director Datuk Abdullah Julaihi and other officials from Sarawak.