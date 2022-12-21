Bintulu Countdown Carnival opens registration for local vendors

BINTULU (Dec 21): The Bintulu Countdown 2023 Carnival is set to take place at Lasar Kenyalang, Bintulu Old Airport from Dec 29 to 31.

Organised by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Tanjung Batu Division, Bintulu Development Authority and Federation of Clan Association Bintulu, the highlight of the carnival will be the fireworks display and the countdown to New Year 2023.

Various interesting, colourful night performances have been lined up for the three-day carnival from 7pm to 11pm, which include artiestes such as Bunkface, Jeryl Lee, Firdaus, DJ Miho, Alex and Corn Jukebox and Mob Entertainment.

There will also be dance performances from local dance troupes, lion dance and musical shows among others.

Food and drink stalls are now open for registration for local vendors, and are free of charge with a first-come-first-serve basis.

Those interested can register at http://midnightstory.sg.mikecrm.com/TW8WhvA.