Body of 26th Batang Kali landslide victim found

BATANG KALI (Dec 21): Another body was found at the landslide site at the Father’s Organic Farm here today, bringing the death toll to 26.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the body of a man was found at 11.16am in Sector B (Farmview camp) of the area.

The vehicle carrying the body was spotted leaving the search area at 11.57am.

The landslide which occurred at 2.42am last Friday had seen 61 victims being rescued, while seven others still missing. It was reported that 94 people were involved in the tragedy.

Bomba also stated that the search and rescue team would dig deeper to find the missing victims, especially after the 26th victim, a girl, was found buried under 17-metre debris in Sector C (Riverside) late last night. — Bernama