DAP man demands Dr Sim resolve Kuching’s flood woes including in Opposition areas

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Michael Kong has demanded that Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian resolve the flooding woes of the people here.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen He said in a statement that Dr Sim is in charge of the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, which includes the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

Kong said heavy rain yesterday (Dec 20) caused flooding in many parts of Kuching, including the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Jalan Sungai Tapang, Iris Garden, and Jalan Arang, as well as Uni Garden in Kota Samarahan.

“There should be short-term and long-term measures put in place by the government to resolve this flooding issue. Even the recently announced RM350 million flood mitigation project for Stampin Resettlement Scheme was not budgeted in the recent Sarawak State Budget 2023.

“Is it therefore another election promise dished out during campaigning for the general election which will not come to fruition?” he questioned.

Reminding Dr Sim that he is a minister for all Sarawakians, Kong said the deputy premier has the responsibility and obligation to give more attention to the needs of Sarawakians throughout the state in both Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) held seats and Opposition areas.

“The inconvenience and mental ordeal that the people have to go through each time there is a heavy rain must be put to a stop,” he added.