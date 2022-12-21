Dr Sim: More scientists, engineers vital for Sarawak’s new economy

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak needs more scientists and engineers for its new economy based on digital technology, green energy, and hydrogen, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said efforts must be made to increase the number of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students, which is still low at the moment.

He revealed that a local university vice chancellor had said the number of graduates in science and engineering subjects is dropping despite the thousands of graduates already produced by the university.

“Next year, 2023, as we start embarking on hydrogen, we need about 1,500 chemical engineers. Hopefully next year we get the federal government to agree for Sarawak to build our cancer hospital, we will need biochemists also.

“Chemistry is very important and we need to get the young people interested. And these are all high paying jobs,” he said at the Malaysian Institute of Chemistry (IKM) Sarawak’s Chemistry Night on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Dr Sim applauded IKM Sarawak for doing its part to promote STEM seminars and roadshows, including in schools.

He singled out IKM’s recent Karnival Kimia Malaysia (K2M) programme in remote Long Bedian as a very good effort to inspire and provide opportunities, especially to rural students, to have an interest in science.

“We need every Sarawakian to help us to achieve (the aspirations and objectives of the) Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” he added.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak’s efforts to shift to the new economy under PCDS 2030 has been recognised by leaders of the federal government.

He cited Minister of Economy Mohd Rafizi Ramli saying the country’s economy needs to shift to a 21st-century economy based on digital, technology, added-value, creativity, and innovation from an economy based on commodities and low-value manufacturing.

“Finally in KL (Kuala Lumpur), someone realises what Sarawak is planning already,” he said.

Among those present at the dinner themed Chemistry of Cultures were IKM president Datuk Dr Soon Ting Kueh and Sarawak chairman Dr John Chan.

The dinner’s programme included the launching of IKM Sarawak regional sub-committees and presentation of IKM Merit Awards 2022.

IKM is a statutory professional organisation incorporated under the Chemists Act 1975 on 1st November 1977 and is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.