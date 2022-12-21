Every ministry preparing for ageing society, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is not the only one preparing early for an ageing society by 2028 but other ministries, departments and the private sector are also preparing for it, says its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Through the areas of focus, my ministry hopes that Sarawak will achieve high social wellbeing, inclusivity, equity and a dignified existence for all,” she said yesterday of her hopes and aspirations for next year.

Fatimah also hoped that the whole range of government initiatives would reach optimal number of Sarawakians through intensive digitalisation of government services under the ‘iSarawakCare’.

They include Endowment Fund Sarawak, Maternity Assistance, Early Childhood Education Institution Special Annual Grant, Kidney Patient Assistance, Health Treatment Assistance, Kenyalang Gold Card, and other assistance for the disadvantaged and the needy.

On efforts involving women, children and people with disabilities, Fatimah hoped that efforts in advocating the laws affecting these groups would achieve the desired target.

“This includes efforts in empowering women through entrepreneurship and leadership,” she added.

She also hoped that pre-school education would focus on more than just access, quality and equity.

“It is my hope that all early childhood education institutions in Sarawak will implement programmes that will contribute to character-building, unity and solidarity,” she said.