Ewon reiterates commitment on Sabah rights

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick reiterated his commitment in ensuring that Sabah rights will be brought up to the federal cabinet.

He said it is vital that the matter is discussed and finalized in the cabinet, otherwise it would not bring harmony to the relationship between the Peninsular and Borneo regions.

“This is also important as the relationship between these regions can form political stability. That is why we welcome the move by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to be part of the unity government.

“Without Sabah there will be no Malaysia. We formed this country through the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“The unity government has a great responsibility to deliver this agreement to the people of Sabah, Sarawak and also people in the Peninsular,” he said this during a Narrative Talk on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) recently.

Ewon said he will not only focus on matters related to the development of entrepreneurship and cooperatives throughout the country but will also continue to fight for the rights of Sabah in the context of MA63.

“In the constitution for example, Sabah’s right to 40 per cent of the federal revenue in Sabah must be handed over to the people of Sabah.

“This is one of my responsibilities as one of the two ministers from Sabah appointed in the federal cabinet,” he said.