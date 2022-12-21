Federal unity govt needs good ‘chemistry’ to ensure stability, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Dec 21): The federal unity government needs to maintain good ‘chemistry’ to ensure smooth, stable, and lasting governance, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said without the right combination and cooperation in the government, there would be political uncertainty in the country.

Using an analogy, he said a mistake in chemical mixture could cause an explosion and should be avoided.

“More importantly now after the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong decreed to have a unity government, they (government leaders) need to have good chemistry.

“Otherwise, it is sparkling chemistry, explosive chemistry. Because otherwise, it could be (a situation) of three prime ministers in five years again due to their chemistry not ‘ngam’ (good). So, chemistry is indeed an important part of daily lives,” he said at the Malaysian Institute of Chemistry (IKM) Sarawak’s Chemistry Night on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president was referring to the unity government formed following the 15th general election, which saw no political bloc gaining the sufficient majority to rule.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim secured a vote of confidence during his first session in Parliament as the country’s top leader, confirming the legitimacy of his leadership and the unity government he leads.

Last Friday, leaders of five political coalitions and parties in the government signed a memorandum of understanding to support Anwar’s administration, which would secure a vote of confidence from 148 MPs, or a two-thirds majority out of 222 seats.

The five are Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and Parti Warisan (Warisan).

Under the agreement, all parties and coalitions should vote to support the prime minister in all matters related to confidence and supply, and matters that can affect the legitimacy of the government.