Limbang motorcyclist relates near death ordeal on road being repaired

LIMBANG (Dec 21): Eric Chua Kai Pieng said he would have been killed by a 4WD vehicle if he had not pulled over.

Chua said he was riding a motorcycle on his way to the town centre to meet up with his friends for coffee at 8.40pm Tuesday.

When he arrived near the Telekom Malaysia building and the old central police station, a 4WD vehicle heading towards Jalan Kubong suddenly overtook three vehicles and entered the opposite lane, almost crashing into him.

“The distance between the 4WD and I was only about one meter. If I didn’t quickly pull over, I would have been hit by the 4WD which had entered the opposite lane.

“I was lucky,” he said when sharing the anxious moment that almost took his life when met by the media at his car workshop in the Kubong Industrial here today.

Chua said the road area from the old central police station up to Kubong was being maintained while the riverbank of Limbang River, which had collapsed, was being upgraded.

This has resulted in half of the four-lane road closed to traffic.

“Many road users are confused when driving through the road. Only two lanes are open, one lane going to the town centre and the other lane out of the town centre to Kubong.

“The absence of warning signs about the half road closure, absence of warning lights and temporary barriers can threaten the safety of road users.

“Many motorists have complained about the many road accidents, including fatal ones occurring on the road,” he said.

Chua also hoped that the contractors involved and related government agencies would monitor this situation to avoid injury or loss of lives on the stretch of road.