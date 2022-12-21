MA63: More big announcements next month, says Fadillah

KUCHING (Dec 21): The unity government will be announcing many more bigger things in regards to the development of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) next month, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also chaired the MA63 Development Committee, in a Facebook post today said other matters to be announced would be on legislation but their amendments could only be presented during the next Parliamentary session.

The Petra Jaya MP pointed out that the Sarawak state government was already given the regulatory power on the supply of gas in Sarawak on June 1, 2021, that is after the federal government had approved an exception to the rules provided for by the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA74) and the Supply Control Act 1962 (SCA62).

Earlier during a press conference in Putrajaya after chairing a cabinet meeting today, Anwar said there will be several announcements to improve Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the MA63 by early January next year.

The announcements would involve a few improvements that are far better than suggested to resolve most of the MA63 issues raised by the Sarawak government.

Anwar also announced that the Cabinet has approved to transfer regulatory power on Sabah’s gas supply from the federal government to the Sabah state government.

Previously the power was under Petronas at the federal level.

Fadillah, who is Minister of Plantations and Commodities, said the decision was made to further empower the MA63.

Its (transfer) implementation would now be dependent upon the approval of or consent from the Yang Di Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, he said.