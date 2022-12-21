Man dies, son injured after bike hits traffic barrier

KOTA MARUDU (Dec 21): A man died while his son was injured after the motorcycle they were riding hit a traffic barrier at Jalan Kampung Popok Laut here on Tuesday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said Erwan Mokot, 41, died at the scene while his eight-year-old son sustained minor injuries in the 2.50pm incident.

Police investigation revealed the father and son were heading to Kampung Mangkupa from Kampung Popok Laut when the victim lost control of the motorcycle and knocked the traffic barrier by the side of the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic.

His body was taken to hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.