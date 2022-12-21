Man in Kuching jailed four months for meth possession

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 37-year-old man to four months’ jail for possession of 0.04 grammes of methamphetamine.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Abdul Khalid Ali on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Zaiton also ordered for Abdul Khalid’s jail sentence to run with effect from the date of his remand on Nov 4, 2022.

He committed the offence at the main door of the examination room in Puncak Borneo Prison at 12.19pm on Nov 4.

Based on the facts of the case, the police checked him at the premises and found a yellow-coloured straw containing a crystallised powder believed to be methamphetamine.

A chemist’s report on Nov 16, 2022, confirmed that the case item contained 0.04 grammes of methamphetamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

It is understood that Abdul Khalid had been remanded for a drug-related activity.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while Abdul Khalid was unrepresented by counsel.