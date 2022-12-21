Masidi: Sabah’s Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 1.76 pct

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): The Covid-19 positivity rate in Sabah today dipped to 1.76 per cent from 4.71 per cent yesterday, said Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“Today, there were 33 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah, four cases less than yesterday,” he said.

The state’s spokesperson for Covid-19 added that the number of test samples submitted today was 1,876 which is double of the samples yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu remained at the top of the list of districts with Covid-19 cases and today, the number has gone up to 12 from nine yesterday.

All 33 cases today are in categories 1 and 2.