Maximum price scheme for Christmas to run until Dec 27

SIBU (Dec 21): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMPP) for Christmas this year will run from Dec 23-27.

The ministry’s Sibu head Kelyn Bolhassan Haliward said 11 types of goods have been placed under the scheme.

He said the seasonal controlled price items are live chickens, chicken wings, bone-in imported mutton, tomatoes, green capsicum, imported round cabbages, carrots, imported potatoes, and pork belly, pork meat and fat, and live pigs.

“The move is necessary to curb unreasonable price increases by traders and strict actions will be taken against the traders who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme,” he said in a statement.

Kelyn warned traders found to have increased the prices of these controlled items will be issued notices under Section 21, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Under the Act, individual traders who commit an offense may be subject to a fine of up to RM100,000, or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both, or issued compounds up to RM50,000.

For companies, offenders can be fined up to RM500,000 or issued compounds up to RM250,000.

Traders who fail to place pink price tags on price-controlled items will also be fined.

For individual offenders, the maximum fine is RM10,000 while the maximum compound is RM5,000.

Companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or issued compounds of up to RM10,000.

Kelyn also called on the public to channel any information or complaints on unethical activities of traders to the ministry via the EZ ADU app, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or by emailing e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my.

Alternatively call the Sibu office on 084-335622 or send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317.