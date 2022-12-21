MYAirlines to increase flights from KL to S’wak from Dec 23

KUCHING (Dec 21): MYAirlines will be increasing its flights to Sarawak starting Dec 23, said the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) in a statement today.

MYAirline Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Rayner Teo briefed Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin on the additional flights during a courtesy call in Kuching earlier today.

MOTS said that during the meeting, Teo informed Lee that starting from Dec 23, there will be one additional flight for Kuala Lumpur to Kuching sector, bringing the number of flights from the present twice daily to three times daily.

A new route from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu will start flying daily with effect from Jan 18 next year followed by another new route Kuala Lumpur-Miri starting from March 1 next year.

“The Minister welcomes and thanks MYAirlines flying to Sarawak and hopes that the airline could introduce more routes from outside and within Sarawak.

“He proposed that MYAirline include flying direct from Sarawak in its plan to fly to certain ASEAN cities, other than from Kuala Lumpur.

“Among other matters that were discussed includes the airfare, flight schedule, air service licence, quality of service and exploring the potential of collaboration between MOTS and MYAirline,” said the statement.

Also present during the courtesy call were MyAirline Head of Corporate Communications Siti Maslinda Sheikh Othman, MYAirline Head of Corporate Strategy & Analytics Jong Jar Shang, MOTS Head of Aviation Division Zulkarnain Rosli, and other MOTS Officials.