New condition for transport operators to apply for licence

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): The Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP Sabah) will implement the association obligation rule as one of the license application conditions for all public service vehicle license holders in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan effective January 1, 2023.

LPKP Sabah chairman Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung said this move aims to ensure that the distribution of information to public service vehicle license holders will be more organized and effective.

“The distribution of this information is important because LPKP Sabah will issue circulars or notices of new regulations or other important information involving public services in Sabah and Labuan from time to time.

“Based on surveys and complaints received by LPKP Sabah, there are license holders who do not receive the information due to several factors,” he said.

Chin said among those factors are the licensees not updating their contact information, making it difficult for LPKP Sabah to contact the parties involved.

Accordingly, with the implementation of these new regulations, the distribution of information will be more organized and effective where LPKP Sabah will distribute all the latest information through the association to be conveyed to their members.

In terms of implementation, Chin said that every license holder will be required to submit a verification document as a member of the association such as a member card that is to be included in the application form. Failure to do so will result in the application being rejected.

“I would also like to inform that the association must meet the criteria set by Sabah LPKP, which is that the association is still active and registered with the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (ROS), representing 20 per cent of the total number of active license holders in the affected district or area, or the total membership (who are also license holders) is three times the number of the association’s committee members.

“Associations will also be required to submit the membership list along with the commercial vehicle license reference number, a copy of the association’s registration certificate and a letter confirming the association’s activity from the ROS every year to Sabah LPKP,” he said.

More information on the conditions can be found through the LPKP Sabah Circular Number 12 Year 2022, dated 12 August 2022.

Chin also reminded public service vehicle license holders in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan to submit the Annual Passenger Information Report to the Sabah LPKP based on the period that has been set.

“Information on this matter has been issued by LPKP Sabah since April 8, 2022 through LPKP Sabah Circular Number 3 of 2022.

“I hope that this rule is followed because failure to do so may result in the license of the operator involved being revoked,” he said.