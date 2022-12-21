Sabah to collaborate with China’s Jilin Province

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Sabah will be welcoming several collaborations with the Jilin Province in China soon.

In the works are a distribution hub for Jilin’s products, initiatives in the education sector and air connectivity between Sabah and the province.

On Tuesday, the Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) and Industrial Development Ministry met with the China Consulate for Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang to brief her on the proposed collaborations between Jilin Provincial Government and Sabah Government.

The delegation was led by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Thomas Logijin and it included SEAC chairman Tan Sri David Chu Sui Keong as well as representative of Jilin Provincial Government, Chen Peng Yu.

Huang was briefed on several initiatives that have been identified for collaboration between the Jilin Provincial Government and Sabah Government.

The first initiative is the proposed bonded warehouse as a distribution hub for Jilin’s products throughout Southeast Asia. The second initiative is the research collaborations between University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and four universities in Jilin province. There is also a proposed direct flight from Jilin to Kota Kinabalu.

Also present in the meeting were Invest Sabah Bhd CEO Datuk Madiyem Layapan, Deputy Consul-General Ouyang Huifeng, Consul Zhou Wei, Consul Hwang Yan Jun as well as Datuk John Lo, Abdul Rahman Tahir and Prof Datuk Foo Ngee Kee from SEAC.