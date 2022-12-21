Sarawakian among Select Committee members appointed by Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): The Dewan Negara today approved a motion to appoint five Select Committee members for the First Session of the 15th Parliament.

They are the Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (chairman), Senator Datuk Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah, Senator Datuk A Kesavadas, Senator Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh, and Senator Susan Chemerai Anding.

The motion tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh was approved by the majority of senate members

“In accordance with the provisions of the Senate’s Standing Order 70 (2), the sitting hereby empowers the Select Committee to call individuals to be present before it and request for the issuance of letters,” said Ramkarpal at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

The Select Committee is appointed to carry out the duties provided for by the Standing Orders.

Meanwhile, Rais hoped that the chairman and all committee members would play a good role so that the people could see that the Dewan Negara is more focused on matters concerning their welfare. — Bernama